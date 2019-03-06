Meeting of RSS' highest policy-making body from March 8

The annual meeting of the top policy formulation body of the (RSS) will begin here on March 8, ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, it was announced Wednesday.

The three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), will have around 1,400 select representatives from all over the country.

"The meeting will deliberate on current national, social and religious scenario in the country and pass important resolutions," RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh, told reporters here.

arrived here on March 2 for the meet, he said. The last such meeting was held in Nagpur, where the Sangh has its headquarters.

During the meeting, RSS' year-long programmes about various activities, including those in the field of education, will be decided, he said.

During the meeting no discussions will be held on the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, he said. This meeting always takes place in March, he added.

A meeting will be held on Thursday to decide on the agenda of the Pratinidhi Sabha, Kumar said.

To a query, Kumar said the will address issues like the recent air strike on terror camps in Pakistan, the and Lok Sabha polls in detail during the concluding session of the three-day meet.

