BJP minister refuses to back claims of 400 casualties

-
ALSO READ
Balakot airstrike 'not military action' as no damage to civilians: Sitharaman
IAF air strike a befitting reply to Pulwama terror attack:
Pakistan bid to seek mediation in ties with India has no takers
Number of terrorists killed in Balakot strike will be known 'today or tomorrow': Rajnath
Go to Pak and count bodies of terrorists, Rajnath tells doubting Thomases
-
Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday refused to reveal the source of his claims that 400 terrorists were killed in the Balakot air strike, saying those questioning about the number of casualties were demoralising the armed forces.
"Those who have doubts on the armed forces' bravery have been raising such questions. I condemn those who are trying to lower their confidence by raising such questions," he said when asked about his claims he made a day ago.
Two days ago, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah triggered a row by saying 250 terrorists were killed in the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force at terror camps in Pakistan last week.
Congress and other opposition parties have been targeting Shah and the BJP over the claims of casualties.
IAF chief B.S. Dhanoa on Monday said his force does not count human casualties, but the air strike had hit the target and it is up to the government to clarify that.
--IANS
spk/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU