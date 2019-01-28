Third and final phase of panchayat polls on Jan 29

The third and final phase of the panchayat elections in will be held Tuesday amid tight security, the said Monday.

The first ever polls for panchayats after the formation of the State in 2014 are being held in three phases.

The first and second phaseswere held on January 21 and25 respectively.

Polling will begin at 7 am and will end at 1 pm even as counting will be taken up from 2 pm the same day.

Though 4,116 panchayats were scheduled to go to the polls in the third phase, 577 panchayats were declared unanimously, and elections to another ten cancelled due to other reasons, the (SEC) said.

As many as 11,664 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts in 3529 panchayats while 73,976 candidates are in the fray for 27,582 wards, an official communication from the SEC said, adding 8,959 wards were elected unanimously and polls for 118 wards would not be conducted for various reasons.

Though the elections are held without any involvement of political parties and party symbols,major political parties have thrown their weight behind their sympathisers concerned.

had claimed that 90 per cent of the winning candidates worked for their party during the recently concluded Assembly polls.

About 50,000 security personnel are being deployed for overseeing security arrangements during the poll process, Additional DG (law and order) told

The first and second phases witnessed over 85 per cent of voter turnout.

