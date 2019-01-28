Police to take stringent action against drug peddlers: Patil

Stringent action will be taken against drug peddlers who target students and the young generation in cities, M B said Monday.

Necessary instructions have been given to the police in this regard, he said addressing reporters after a meeting with top police officials at the city police commissioners office.

The appreciated the efforts of in the fight against drug mafia.

As the city has a sizeable number of students in various educational institutions, police should be more active on the field to combat the drug menace, he said.

The said the phone-in programme introduced by the city police have helped people get more access to the police force.

