Police to take stringent action against drug peddlers: Patil

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Stringent action will be taken against drug peddlers who target students and the young generation in cities, state Home Minister M B Patil said Monday.

Necessary instructions have been given to the police in this regard, he said addressing reporters after a meeting with top police officials at the city police commissioners office.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Mangaluru police in the fight against drug mafia.

As the city has a sizeable number of students in various educational institutions, police should be more active on the field to combat the drug menace, he said.

The minister said the phone-in programme introduced by the city police have helped people get more access to the police force.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:35 IST

