DCW seeks details on alleged rape and murder of 5-yr-old girl in Delhi

The Commission for (DCW) has sought details on the alleged and murder of a five-year-old girl in northwest

The took suo motu cognisance of the on the alleged and murder in Samaypur Badli area, its chief said in a notice to the Police.

It has been reported that the child went missing on January 26 and her body was found the next day. Reportedly, she was raped before being killed, the notice said.

Calling it a "very serious matter", the has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the case and asked if any arrest has been made.

The has also sought a copy of the post-mortem report.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the information to the commission latest by February 1," Maliwal said in the notice.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)