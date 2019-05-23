Third year summer camp of RSS commences in Nagpur

Over 800 volunteers from across the country are taking part in the 25-day third year summer camp of the (RSS), which commenced here Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by RSS sarkaryawah (general secretary) Bhaiyyaji Joshi at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir, Reshimbagh.

Those RSS volunteers, who have completed the first two years of training in the organisation, can take part in the third year training camp.

During the camp, the selected volunteers from various states stay at for 25 days and receive training in RSS principles and ideology, a release issued by the Sangh said.

"Around 828 swayamsevaks from across the country are participating in this 25-day camp this year," it said.

During his address, Joshi said, "Broader vision is required for the progressof a nation. Having pan- vision and pan-Indianness are two different things. As a swayamsevak, you have pan- vision, but this training will give you an experience of pan-Indianness, which will broaden your pan- vision," he said.

