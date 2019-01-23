JUST IN
THK India's maiden production unit to come up at Sri City SEZ

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

:THK India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of THK Co Ltd., a Japanese major engaged in manufacturing linear motion guides and equipment for transport vehicles, Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for its maiden production unit in the country in Sri City SEZ in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

THK Group President and CEO Akihiro Teramachi laid the foundation-stone for the unit, where linear motion guides for industrial equipment and transportation vehicles would be manufactured.

The company will invest Rs 500 crore in the first phase and commission the unit by January 2020, a Sri City release said.

It will create direct and indirect employment for 400 persons, it added.

The manufacturing unit is being built on a 50 acre plot in theDomestic Tariff Zone (DTZ)at the SEZ.

Wed, January 23 2019.

