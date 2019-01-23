France sends top African football official to war crimes court

on Wednesday transferred Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona, a member of Africa's top footballing body, to the in where he faces war crimes charges, the ICC said.

Ngaissona, who sits on the board of the (CAF), is charged with coordinating so-called anti- which emerged after civil war broke out in the (CAR) in 2013.

The former CAR was arrested in on December 12 on an ICC warrant.

The court said Ngaissona was extradited by Wednesday "pursuant to an ICC arrest warrant for crimes against humanity and war crimes allegedly committed in the " "This transfer followed the completion of necessary national proceedings in France", it said.

ICC Peter Lewis, "thanked the authorities of the French Republic and of the host State, The Netherlands, for their cooperation in the arrest and transfer of Mr Ngaissona to the Court", the statement added.

A ruled on December 31 to extradite him.

Ngaissona, who is of the Central African Republic's football association, was controversially elected to the board of the CAF general assembly in February.

The he was allegedly involved with were set up to defend Christian communities from mostly Muslim rebels during the conflict in his country.

The militia are accused of a host of human rights abuses including mass killings and mutilations.

Ngaissona's arrest last year came just weeks after another suspected -- Alfred Yekatom, known as Rambo -- was detained in the and transferred to

