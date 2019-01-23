Why Rs 1 cr fine shouldn't be slapped over non-compliance of NGT order: CPCB to Nayara Energy

The CPCB has asked firm why a fine of Rs one crore should not be slapped on it and prosecution not initiated over non-compliance of the NGT order on installation of anti- vapour recovery systems at fuel stations.

The CPCB had earlier slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore each on three companies for their failure to install vapour recovery system (VRS) systems at fuel stations.

Last week, the CPCB also sent a show cause notice to Reliance industries, asking why a fine of Rs one crore should not be slapped on it and prosecution not initiated over non compliance of the (NGT) order.

The Control Board (CPCB), in the notice dated January 22, said the NGT had on September 28 directed companies to ensure installation of VRS in petrol pumps selling more than 300 kilolitres per month.

In a letter dated November 19, the CPCB said informed there is only -- selling less than 300 kl/month in Delhi NCT and steps are being taken to comply with the directions of the CPCB and the NGT.

"The Limited on January 14 informed again that the company has taken initiatives for procurement of VRS in of Delhi NCT," the show cause notice said.

"The above status indicates non-compliance of the NGT order and therefore, in view of above, a notice is hereby served to show cause as to why environment compensation of Rs one crore shall not be levied and prosecution not initiated against Nayara Energy for non-compliance of NGT order," CPCB S P S Parihar said in the notice.

Vapour is an instrument to capture displaced vapours that emerge from inside a vehicle's fuel tank while filling petrol or diesel in it.

In December, the CPCB had imposed a fine on firms Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)