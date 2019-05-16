Thor' actor Isaac Kappy dies by suicide

Isaac Kappy, best known for his role in "Thor", died after he committed suicide by jumping off a bridge. He was 42.

The reportedly "forced himself" off a bridge on Monday onto the highway in

Two teens even attempted to stop the from jumping but it was of no avail as he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The broke after the Department of Public Safety officials confirmed to that Kappy died on the scene.

The actor posted a string of ominous messages on his account before his death, with "Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect."



"Over the course of the last week, through introspection that should have happened MANY years ago, I have come to some stark revelations about my character. I believed myself to be a good guy. I HAVE NOT been a good guy. In fact, I have been a pretty bad guy throughout my life, Kappy wrote.

In the post, he also opened up about his protracted struggles with alcohol and drug abuse. He went on to apologise to Jesus, and "the MANY people I have acted abusively toward."



Kappy was allegedly referencing to his public feud with actor Seth Green, whom he accused of being a paedophile.

The actor, who originally hailed from New Mexico, starred in various small roles in major films. He played the role of a in the 2011 superhero film, " "



He also appeared in "Terminator Salvation" and cult AMC series, "Breaking Bad".

He was also a part of a band called Paws.

According to his band mate, Nate Santa Maria, Kappy used to be strong-willed and eccentric.

