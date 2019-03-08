Those seeking proof of air strikes 'appeasing' Pak: Modi

on Friday slammed Opposition parties for seeking proof of air strike in in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, saying itself had first tweeted about the air strikes and his government did not seek any credit for it.

Modi said the previous government had done nothing after the terror attack in 2008 and if the people wanted a similar response to such incidents, they would not have elected him.

"When terrorists killed our 40 soldiers in Pulwama, should Modi also have kept quiet? If I had to behave the way previous governments did, why did the people elect me?," he said at a public meeting here after inaugurating a slew of development projects.

"Is stupid to do this (tweet)? The 130 crore people of are my proof. Please stop appeasing Pakistan," he added.

