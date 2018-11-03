Thousands attend cleric Maulana Samiul Haq's funeral in Pak

Thousands of mourners Saturday participated in the funeral prayers of Pakistan's top pro- at his native town in the north-western province.

Haq, the 82-year-old who was also known as the 'godfather of Taliban', was stabbed to death by unidentified attackers at his residence in the garrison city of on Friday.

According to an FIR lodged at a police station in Rawalpindi, the was stabbed 12 times in stomach, chest, forehead and ears.

Prayers for the slain leader were offered at the ground after the body was shifted to his hometown overnight. A 65-member Afghan delegation also paid their last respects.

Thousands of mourners participated in the funeral prayers.

Elaborate security measures were made for the last rites of the

Haq was the of the seminary in

The seminary is dubbed in the western media as "University of Jihad" as several top Afghan and Pakistani leaders studied there, including who had received an honorary doctorate from the seminary.

He was also of (JUI-S) religo-political party and was elected twice as a

So far, no outfit has claimed the responsibility of the killing.

A probe has been launched to nab the assailants who apparently escaped on a motorbike, police said.

A for the Police said the police had obtained CCTV footage and Haq's family refrained doctors from conducting a postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)