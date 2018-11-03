Top Pak cleric Maulana Samiul Haq's funeral to take place on Saturday

The funeral prayers of top Pakistani Maulana Samiul Haq, also known as the 'godfather of Taliban', will be held Saturday at his native town in the north-western province.

Haq, 82, was stabbed to death by unidentified attackers at his residence in the garrison city of on Friday.

According to an FIR lodged at a police station in Rawalpindi, the attacked took placed at 6.45 pm (local time) and the was stabbed 12 times in stomach, chest, forehead and ears.

The funeral prayer will be held at in Nowshehra district of Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa where the has declared a day of mourning, officials said.

Elaborate security measures have been taken for the last rites of the as several high-profile leaders are expected to attend it.

There are reports that envoys of Afghanistan, and will also attend the funeral prayer.

Haq was the of the seminary in

The seminary is dubbed in the western media as "University of Jihad" as several top Afghan and Pakistani leaders studied there, including who had received an honorary doctorate from the seminary.

He was also of (JUI-S) religo-political party and was elected twice as a

So far, no outfit has claimed the responsibility of the killing.

A probe has been launched to nab the assailants who apparently escaped on a motorbike, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)