Thousands take holy dip near Konark on Magha Mela

Thousands of people took holy dip and offered prayers to the Sun God at Chandrabhaga beach near of district early Tuesday on the occasion of annual " Mela" held on the Saptami day.

People take holy dip on the seventh day of the new moon of "Magha" month with a belief that it will cleanse their sins and get them rid of skin diseases. The day is also observed as the birthday of the Sun God.

According to mythology, Lord Krishna's son was cured of leprosy by offering prayer to the Sun God at the

The holy dip started after the completion of rituals at 4.10 am.

Besides the Sun God, the devotees also worship Lord at the "bank" of presently non-existent Chandrabhaga river, about two kilometre from the at Konark, during the Mela.

In the festival, there is a ritual of preparing cooked rice, dried fish and 'dalma', a traditional of the state, which is offered to mythological demon Arkasura.

Earlier, and the surrounding areas were used to be known as Arka Kshetra after Arkasura.

The administration has made elaborate security arrangement at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)