JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Not more than 25K attended Rahul's flop show: Sushil Nodi
Business Standard

Three 'asthadhatu' idols stolen from temple: Police

Press Trust of India  |  Bahraich 

Three 'asthadhatu' idols worth crores of rupees have gone missing from a Lord Ram temple in Rampurwa village of the district, police said Sunday.

Additional superintendent of police Ravindra Singh said, "The temple management told police about the theft, which took place last night."

"Thieves had cut opened the temple's channel gate and decamped with statues of Lord Lakshman, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita. The thieves, however, did not take away Lord Ram's statue, besides some small ones. The cost of stolen statues is said to be crores of rupees," he said.

Singh said a case of theft has been registered and the investigation started. We hope to nab the thieves soon," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 21:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements