Three 'asthadhatu' idols stolen from temple: Police

Three 'asthadhatu' idols worth crores of rupees have gone missing from a Lord temple in village of the district, police said Sunday.

of police Ravindra Singh said, "The temple management told police about the theft, which took place last night."



"Thieves had cut opened the temple's channel gate and decamped with statues of Lord Lakshman, Lord and Goddess Sita. The thieves, however, did not take away Lord Ram's statue, besides some small ones. The cost of stolen statues is said to be crores of rupees," he said.

Singh said a case of theft has been registered and the investigation started. We hope to nab the thieves soon," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)