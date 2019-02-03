Waiving black flags at PM lowering image of TN: Sitharaman

Defence Sunday came down heavily on those attempting to waive black flags at Modi during his visits to

Replying to a question on rising incidents of showing black flags to central leaders for reportedly neglecting the state and "imposing unwanted projects" on Tamil Nadu, she told reporters it was not the BJP which brought such projects.

Even in the case of 'Jallikkattu' (bull taming sport), the then ruling combination of and had banned the sport and it was the BJP government which brought back the sport a year ago, the defence asserted.

"Similarly, hydrocarbon and neutrino projects were not sanctioned by the BJP government and the agitators should know about those behind (such projects). The people should ask the purpose of their agitation, which has lowered the image of Tamil Nadu," she said.

The minister was here to address BJP workers on the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She, however, said she had no specific answer to the party's alliance, particularly with the ruling AIADMK in

On opposition's criticism that the interim budget was an "election manifesto", Sitharaman said the parties were not able to digest the announcements which were accepted by the people.

Asked about the ban imposed by government on BJP rallies, the said the ruling TMC and its were "afraid of the growing popularity of BJP".

The TMC, which came to power by coining the slogan that democracy was in peril during the CPI(M) rule, was adopting the same violence against its opposition and harassing them, Sitharaman added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)