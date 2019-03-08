JUST IN
Business Standard

Three detained for unlawful activities in JK's Rajouri

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Three persons were detained Friday for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Yaqoob and Shokat Ali-- all residents of Rehan village -- were taken into preventive custody under various sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the orders of executive magistrate Rajouri, a police official said.

They were involved in unlawful activities and were sent to jail, he said.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 17:55 IST

