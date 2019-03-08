Production at Parsoda mine expected to begin by April-end: MOIL

State-run Friday said production at its Parsoda mine is expected to begin by the end of April 2019.

The mine will be operated by opencast method, the company said in a BSE filing.

" has been granted lease of Parsoda mine near village Parsoda, 46 kms from in the year 2016.

"The lease extends...for 50 years period i.e. from April 22,2016 to April 21, 2066 and the project cost is estimated to be Rs 19.54 crore. The production is expected to be started by end of March/April, 2019," it said.

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, operates around 10 mines, including six in and four in is its largest, which produces top quality ore.

