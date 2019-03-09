Three foreigners held with illicit drugs

Three foreigners have been arrested in two separate incidents here and illicit drugs worth over Rs 41 lakh were seized from them, police said Saturday.

Kanu Christain (31) and (38) were picked up during patrolling by the Anti-Narcotics Cell officials on March 8 night near a bus stand in suburban Mankhurd on suspicion, a said.

They were carrying one kg MD (Mephedrone) in two plastic bags, he said.

In another incident, ANC sleuths arrested Nigerian national Chikwu Amen (21) from Bandra during patrolling.

He was found in possession of 30 gram Cocaine, the said.

The trio have been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that the collective value of the seized narcotics is Rs 41,50,000.

