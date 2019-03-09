JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi's brother visits temple in Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Sangareddy (Telangana) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahalad Modi Saturday visited the Veerabhadra Swamy temple in the district and participated in a special pooja.

According to chairman of the temple committee Srinivas Reddy, Prahalad Modi emphasised on educating people about history, culture and rich tradition during his visit to the place of worship.

Temple priests, its executive officer Sridhar and BJP state executive council Member G Raju and others were present.

First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 21:50 IST

