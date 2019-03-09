Modi's brother visits temple in Telangana

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahalad Modi Saturday visited the Veerabhadra Swamy temple in the district and participated in a special pooja.
According to chairman of the temple committee Srinivas Reddy, Prahalad Modi emphasised on educating people about history, culture and rich tradition during his visit to the place of worship.
Temple priests, its executive officer Sridhar and BJP state executive council Member G Raju and others were present.
