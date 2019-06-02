JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Fire breaks out at Sabzi Mandi in north east Delhi

Italian navy ship with 100 rescued migrants docks in Genoa
Business Standard

Three from Karnataka drown in quarry in Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A 10-year old boy and two women, includinghis mother, drowned in a water-logged quarry at Gajularamaram near here Sunday, police said.

The victims were washing clothes near the quarry when the boy entered the waters and drowned. The two women tried to rescue him, but they too drowned, police said.

The bodies had been retrieved, police said adding the deceased hailed from Yadagiri district of Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 21:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU