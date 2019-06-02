Three from Karnataka drown in quarry in Telangana

A 10-year old and two women, includinghis mother, drowned in a water-logged quarry at Gajularamaram near here Sunday, police said.

The victims were washing clothes near the quarry when the entered the waters and drowned. The two women tried to rescue him, but they too drowned, police said.

The bodies had been retrieved, police said adding the deceased hailed from Yadagiri district of

