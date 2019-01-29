Three Indians among five drug peddlers arrested in Nepal

Three Indians were among five people arrested in for their involvement in drug trafficking, police said.

The Indians were identified as 21-year-old Mohmad Akramodin, 23-year-old and 21-year-old All three of them are residents of Motihari in

The trio were arrested from Hetauda area of Central Nepal's district, police said, adding that 40 kg of hashish were recovered from their possession.

The drug was hidden under the back seat of the car in which they were travelling.

Similarly, a Nepalese drug peddlar was arrested from Bharatpur area in district and another from Birendranagar area in district.

