Three Indians among five drug peddlers arrested in Nepal

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Three Indians were among five people arrested in Nepal for their involvement in drug trafficking, police said.

The Indians were identified as 21-year-old Mohmad Akramodin, 23-year-old Javed Alam and 21-year-old Shanti Devi Alam. All three of them are residents of Motihari in Bihar.

The trio were arrested from Hetauda area of Central Nepal's Makawanpur district, police said, adding that 40 kg of hashish were recovered from their possession.

The drug was hidden under the back seat of the car in which they were travelling.

Similarly, a Nepalese drug peddlar was arrested from Bharatpur area in Chitawan district and another from Birendranagar area in Sukrkhet district.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 22:35 IST

