Man killed by girlfriend's brothers

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by two brothers of his girlfriend in suburban Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Malvani area of

Saif Ali Sharafat Ali, the victim, was in love with a woman in the neighbourhood and the two were going to marry, a said.

Her brothers Khan (19) and Ajmal (23) were apparently opposed to the relationship, he said.

Ali went to the woman's house Tuesday morning thinking her family members would not be home, but as he was chatting with her, Wasim and Ajmal arrived and allegedly thrashed him.

One of them allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

Ali was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

Wasim and Ajmal absconded after the incident, but the police tracked them down and arrested them in the evening.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe is on.

