Three kids' bodies fished out, four still missing

Search teams managed to fish out bodies of three children out of seven feared drowned in a canal in which a pick-up van they were travelling in plunged early Thursday.

The vehicle carrying 29 people returning from a wedding function plunged into the in Nagram area on the outskirts of city at around 3 am, said

Twenty people were rescued earlier, he added.

Out of the seven children, who went missing bodies of three were fished out by divers of the NDRF and SDRF, he added.

"A hunt is on to trace the remaining four children," the told

The bodies are yet to be identified, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)