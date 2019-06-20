Oil shippers boost security after attacks on tankers in Gulf

A series of attacks on tankers near the has ratcheted up tensions between the US and - and raised fears over the safety of one of Asia's most vital trade routes, where about a fifth of the world's passes through its narrowest at the

The attacks have jolted the shipping industry, with some of the 2,000 companies operating ships in the region on high alert and ordering their vessels to transit the only during the daylight hours and at high speed.

Washington's accusation that is behind the attacks targeting tankers comes as tensions flare between the two The US has deployed an and bombers to the region, and announced this week it will send 1,000 more troops.

European powers are facing a deadline from to ease the effects of punishing US sanctions - described by its leaders as "economic warfare" - or will break out of the limits set on its uranium enrichment by the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

The apparent targeting of tankers is alarming to ship owners operating in the Persian Gulf, said at BIMCO, The company dubs itself the world's largest shipping association.

But it's more or less business as usual for shippers, he said, despite the need for added precautions.

"They are all of course increasingly worried, but many of them are going with business as they would have done without the attacks, but of course with an extra layer of safety and security measures on top of that," Sand said.

That means going at high speed through the Strait of Hormuz, which at its narrowest point is about 3 kilometers wide. Normally, vessels carrying cargo would slow down to save on fuel costs.

It also means avoiding the strait at night to keep better watch on security around the vessel.

alleges Iranian forces surreptitiously planted limpet mines on two vessels in the last week. The attack forced the evacuation of all 44 crewmembers onboard and left one of the ships ablaze at sea.

also blamed Iran for similar attacks on May 12 that targeted four anchored off the coast of the Iran denies being involved.

The attacks last week targeted the Norwegian-owned MT Front Altair, which had a cargo of highly flammable naphtha loaded from the UAE, and the Kokuka Courageous, a Japanese tanker carrying Saudi methanol. Both had been traveling through of Oman, having passed the

Of the roughly 2,000 companies that operate ships in the Persian Gulf, only two companies have halted bookings outright. Otherwise, "business has continued more or less undisrupted," Sand said.

In fact, higher risks could boost the bottom line for some oil shippers, after a lackluster period for the industry. A risk analysis by shipping services company ACM said owners can ask for higher premiums now. The firm said region was declared as a "Listed Area", meaning it faces enhanced risk, after the May 12 incidents targeting tankers off the UAE coast.

Immediately after last week's attacks, freight rates for operators in rose 10-20 per cent.

With increased risks, however, come higher insurance premiums, which are expected to rise 10-15 per cent.

It's typically the buyers and charterers who bear the brunt of the overall higher costs, another reason why security of the Strait of Hormuz is paramount for around the world. An estimated 18-20 million barrels of oil - much of it crude - pass through the strait every day. says anywhere between 10-40 vessels carrying just through daily.

During the so-called Tanker War of the 1980s, when Iran and targeted vessels carrying one another's exports, the US Navy escorted oil tankers through the to ensure American supplies. But the US is no longer as reliant on Arabian producers.

Today, any conflict that threatens tankers would badly disrupt crude supplies for energy-hungry East Higher prices could hit hardest China, Japan, South Korea, and among the five biggest buyers of

Indeed, the was headed to Japan; the Kokuka Courgaeous reportedly to

Post quoted this week Gen. Paul J. Selva, of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as saying that because most of the oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz is headed to Asian markets, it would be ill-advised for the to take the same role it did in the 1980s. He said there were plans to reach out to the big Asian about a possible international effort to safeguard tanker traffic.

Robert Macleod, of Frontline Management, whose vessel Front Altair was targeted last week, said the area of the Strait of Hormuz "represents a real and very serious risk to shipping."



In a statement, he said crews must be on high alert while traversing through the passage. The company, however, said it had re-commenced trading in the region after briefly halting it following the attack. He said the company also tightened security measures, but did not elaborate.

