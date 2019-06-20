Diksha drops late bogeys to shoot even par, lies 26th in Thailand

Back-to-back bogeys towards the end spoilt Diksha Dagar's card as she dropped from two-under to even in the first round of the Ladies European Championship, here Thursday.

Diksha, winner of the women's South African Open this year, birdied two of the first three Par-5s. She dropped her first shot of the day on Par-4 17th and then erased her earlier gains further by bogeying the Par-5 18th.

Diksha is lying tied-26th, as Swede shot a 67 in sweltering heat at and Country Club.

The other two Indians in the fray, Tvesa Malik (75) and Asdtha Madan (77) did not have a great start. Tvesa, who had two birdies also had five bogeys, and was Tied-66th, while Astha had five bogeys and no birdies and she was Tied-91st.

The leading 60 players will make the and head into the weekend.

The 28-year-old Swede Lina fired five birdies on the front nine and made another gain at the 10th but carded two late bogeys, followed by another birdie on the short 14th, to set the target at five-under, one ahead of

The heat made scoring difficult.

Cowan, who shot a 68, carded a pair of opening birdies on each of the nines and admitted that the conditions were some of the toughest she had played in.

Six more players share the third place on three-under-par, including the 2016 order of merit winner Beth Allen, Felicity Johnson, Onkanok Soisuwan, Kultida Pramphun and past champions Atthaya Thitikul and Kanyalak Preedasutijit, from

