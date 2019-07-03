Three killed in accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maha

A man and his two sons died on the spot when their car was hit by two vehicles in quick succession on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra Tuesday evening, police said.

The man's wife was severely injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Thomas Uledar, 40 and his sons Beli Thomas Uledar, 11, and Idrail Thomas Uledar, 7, all residents of Naigaon.

The family was heading for Virar in the district when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their Nano car from behind around 6 pm, a police official said Wednesday.

The car skidded to the other side of the road and a tempo coming from the opposite direction dashed it, he said.

While Thomas and his two sons died on the spot, his wife was badly injured. She was admitted to a private hospital.

A case was registered against the tempo driver at Valiv police station and he was arrested. The driver of the vehicle which hit the car from behind is yet to be identified as he fled from the spot.

