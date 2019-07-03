Govt's negligence led to Tiware dam breach, says NCP

The NCP Wednesday alleged that negligence on the part of the government has caused the breach of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashra, in which 11 people have died so far.

Calling for action against the guilty, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil sought to know after how many deaths will the government wake up.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik demanded that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder be registered against the government officials concerned.

"The mishap occurred due to the negligence of the administration. How many lives will it take for the government to wake up?" Patil asked.

His party colleague Dhananjay Munde seconded Patil's "negligence" remark and asked the government to provide relief immediately.

"The incident again raises the issue of structural audit. Wake up those in power!" Munde tweeted.

Munde, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, had been raising the issue of carrying out structural audits of roads, bridges and buildings in the wake of wall collapse incidents, especially in Mumbai.

Malik alleged that the incident occurred despite local residents alerting the MLA, MP and officials about leakages from the reservoir.

However, he did not name the MLA and the MP concerned.

"Action should be taken against the MLA, MP and the officials concerned. The officials should be immediately arrested," the former Maharashtra minister said.

He urged the government to provide immediate financial relief to the kin of the victims.

Twenty three persons are feared dead after the Tiware dam breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages. Bodies of 11 persons have been recovered so far, officials said.

