Three killed in car crash near Punjab's Muktsar

Three men were killed on Wednesday when the car they were travelling in collided with an on the outskirts of Muktsar town in Punjab, police said.

The men, aged between 22-25 years, were moving towards Muktsar from Bathinda when the incident took place, they said.

Two of them died on the spot while the another succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital in Bathinda, police added.

