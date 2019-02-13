Prabhu tells BJP Mizoram unit that AI will start flights to

-
The Mizoram BJP unit Wednesday said Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has "promised" to introduce Air India flights to Delhi and Guwahati from Aizawl.
A press statement issued by the BJP Mizoram unit said that the inconveniences faced by the people of Mizoram due to discontinuation of Jet Airways flights from Aizawl to Delhi and Guwahati was informed by the state unit general secretary Ramthansanga to Prabhu in Delhi Wednesday.
"Prabhu said that nothing could be done during February, but Air India flights would be introduced in the Aizawl-Delhi and Aizawl Guwahati sectors from March," the statement said.
After the withdrawal of flights to Guwahati and Delhi from here by Jet Airways on Sunday, Mizoram now has direct air link with Kolkata only.
At present Air India has a flight service from Lengpui Airport here to Kolkata.
Many people now travel over 150 km by road from Aizawl to Silchar in neighbouring Assam's Cachar district to fly to Guwahati, Delhi and other destinations after the withdrawal of Jet Airways flights to Delhi and Guwahati.
