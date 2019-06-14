Will adopt two-pronged approach to ensure corruption-free governance: AP Guv

The government will adopt a two-pronged approach to ensure a corruption-free and inclusive governance by totally revamping the system and taking the service delivery mechanism to people's doorsteps with an integrated welfare agenda, E S L said here on Friday.

The process of "total revamp" would involve innovative measures to ensure a corruption-free state that would turn out to be a role model for other states to follow.

"My government believes in total transparency. In contrast to erstwhile rules of governance, my government would place transparency and accountability on a high pedestal," the said.

"To ensure this, in a hitherto unheard of measure, the government has sought the assistance of a judicial commission to look into every sizeable tender even before it is floated," he said.

addressed a joint sitting of the Legislative Council and the Assembly on the third day of the first session.

He outlined the priorities and focus areas of the new

"The journey to deliver good governance has just begun. The change we sought will be possible only with the total co-operation of five crore people. My government will move forward with a determination and co-operation of the central and neighbouring state governments," the said.

He asserted that the government was committed to enable people realise their dreams in tune with the clear mandate they had given (in the recent elections).

"It is time for the new government to focus on immediate concerns, some of which are a consequence of the state bifurcation and the rest are consequences of inept handling of the challenges emerged post bifurcation, the governor said, in a charge against the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime.

"The misutilisation of resources, both human and physical, further compounded the state's misery. My government has inherited a near-empty treasury, calling for a stricter accountable and efficient spending of public money and all attendant resources," he added.

said efforts to pursue, with the Centre, the implementation of all promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 would be top on the government's agenda.

"These, among others, include Special Category Status to the state, expeditious completion of the project and supporting the state with necessary additional funds," he said.

"We request the to fully compensate the state for the loss of opportunities due to bifurcation, including income, employment opportunities, premier health and educational institutions and social infrastructure," the governor said.

He said the government has a clear vision and actionable plans to tackle the problems and deliver on promises made, as the election manifesto would be treated as a sacred document.

The governor said the government's top focus would be to ensure farmers' welfare and bring about a transformation in the agriculture sector.

He announced that the government planned to set up a to delve deep into farmer-related issues and bring in reforms.

Narasimhan said the government was also evolving an integrated welfare agenda with the promised with nine themes.

The included Rythu Bharosa, Aarogya Sri, Amma Vodi, pensions, fee reimbursement, housing for all poor, youth employment and job creation, Aasara-Cheyuta, liquor ban in a phased manner and Jalayagnam (irrigation projects).

The governor said the government has already taken major decisions in the last 10 days to deliver some of these promises.

He said Polavaram, the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, and another major project Veligonda would be completed within a definite time frame.

"A third-party enquiry by irrigation and technical experts is also envisaged to set right deficiencies and irregularities, if any, in the projects. Should it find necessary, the government will not hesitate to go for reverse tendering after due diligence," Narasimhan added.

