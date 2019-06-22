Three-member BJP delegation visits trouble-torn Bhatpara

A three-member BJP delegation, led by former Union S S Ahluwalia, arrived at trouble-torn Bhatpara on Saturday, where two people were killed and seven injured in clashes between two groups believed to be affiliated to the TMC and the saffron party.

The BJP central leadership had asked the team led by Ahluwalia, an from West Bengal, to visit Bhatpara in North 24 district. He is accompanied by MPs Satya Pal Singh and B D Ram, besides other state leaders.

Singh and Ram are former police officers and MPs from and respectively. Barrackpore is also accompanying them.

The delegation will meet family members of the deceased and talk to the locals. It will submit a report to

Two people had died and seven others injured in clashes in Bhatpara between the groups suspected to be attached to TMC and BJP on Thursday. Section 144 has been imposed by the administration in the wake of the clashes.

Earlier in the day, a joint delegation of CPI(M) and headed by of Opposition and CPI(M) visited the troubled areas of Baruipara, Jagaddal, Bhatpara. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the killings.

On Friday, the BJP leadership had also demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident to bring out the truth.

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties.

The fight intensified ever since TMC MLA crossed over to the BJP and was elected to Lok Sabha from Barrackpore. Bhatpara comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the bypoll to the seat that were held along with the Lok Sabha elections, Arjun Singh's son had defeated TMC candidate and former

