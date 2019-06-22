5 of family shot dead by kin over land dispute

Five members of a family, including a boy, were shot dead allegedly by three relatives after a dispute over a strip of land for constructing a road in a town in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said Saturday.

A woman member of the family and two boys escaped unhurt as they had locked themselves inside a room during the incident on Friday night, an said.

According to the police, (45) and (35) were brothers and their families lived in adjacent houses in Bina town, around 150 km northeast of Bhopal, the police said.

The dispute started two days ago when their uncle, Manohar Ahirwar, asked for two-foot-wide strip of land belonging to Sanjiv Ahirwar's family to create an approach road as construction work was going on in his house, station incharge said.

As arguments over the issue escalated, and his two sons, and Prashant, allegedly attacked and his family on Friday night, Maurya said.

"While Manoj, Sanjiv, his wife (12) died on the spot, Sanjiv's paternal aunt (55) later died at the medical college during treatment," the said.

has been arrested and his licensed gun that was apparently used in the crime recovered, but his sons are on the run, the said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a search is on to nab the other two accused, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)