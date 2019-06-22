JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

5 of family shot dead by kin over land dispute

Kevin Feige defends MCU's first gay character, promises 'LGBT heroes' in future
Business Standard

3 feared dead as car falls into Bhakra canal in Punjab, search on

Press Trust of India  |  Rupnagar (Pb) 

Three men are feared to have drowned after their car fell into the Bhakra canal near Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, police said Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night near Ganguwal power house when four men, in their late 20s, were crossing a bridge on the canal, they said.

While, three of them fell into the canal with the car, one managed to get out and alerted the police, they added.

"Rescue operations are underway and we have not been able to find the men or the car till now," an official said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU