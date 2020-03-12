JUST IN
PMC Bank scam: Mumbai Police arrests former director, two others

Jasvinder Singh Banwait, Vishwanatha Shridhar Prabhu and Shripad Govind Jere were arrested on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Banwait was a director and member of the bank's Loan, Investment and Executive Committee when the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam involving Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) took place.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW)of the Mumbai Police which is investigating alleged scam at the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank on Thursday arrested three persons including a former director, an official said.

Jasvinder Singh Banwait, Vishwanatha Shridhar Prabhu and Shripad Govind Jere were arrested on Thursday.

Banwait was a director and member of the bank's Loan, Investment and Executive Committee when the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam involving Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) took place, the EOW official added.
First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 18:14 IST

