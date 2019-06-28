Three new prisons to be set up in Maha: Minister in Assembly

In view of the rising number of undertrials and convicts, three new prisons, one each in Yavatmal, Gondia and Ahmednagar districts of Maharashtra, are proposed to be set up, a state minister told the Legislative Assembly Friday.

Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil made the announcement during a debate over the issue of unnatural deaths of prisoners in jails between 2012 and 2017.

The issue was raised through a calling attention notice.

He said health groups are proposed to be set up in prisons to avoid unnatural deaths of prisoners.

A system called operation tracking will ensure keeping an eye on the prisoners who are under stress, have a violent streak or suicidal tendencies, among other things, he said.

According to the minister, 46 prisoners died of unnatural causes between 2012-17, of whom the kin of 15 prisoners have been given financial compensation.

