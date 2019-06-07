Three of a family killed in accident in Assam

Three members a family were killed and as many critically injured on Friday when a car carrying them collided with a truck in Assam's district, a said.

The vehicle, with six passengers on board, collided with a speeding truck at Jakoi area of the district, leading to the death of three women on the spot, he said.

The truck driver, however, fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle, which the police have seized.

The deceased have been identified as Someshwari Sonowal (75), Nirada Sonowal (60) and Mamoni Sonowa (52), the said, adding that the injured have been admitted to Medical College Hospital in the district in a critical condition.

