Jaishankar discusses key elements of ties with Bhutan's top leadership

S Jaishankar on Friday met Bhutan's top leadership, including Lotay Tshering, and discussed important elements of the bilateral ties with emphasis on development partnership and cooperation in the hydropower sector.

Jaishankar is in the Buddhist kingdom on a two-day visit, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the

He also conveyed Narendra Modi's greetings during his talks with Tshering.

"It was a pleasure to call on @PMBhutan Dr. @narendramodi's greetings and had a cordial conversation on important elements of the bilateral partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

said that Jaishankar had a "constructive conversation with a close partner".

"Constructive conversation with a close partner. EAM @DrSJaishankar called on @PMBhutan Dr. and @narendramodi's greetings. High-level exchanges & engagements have further enhanced our bilateral connections," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Jaishankar held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart and discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower.

"Excellent conversation with my colleague @FMBhutan Dr. We recommitted ourselves to further enriching our special and unique ties," he said in a tweet.

Kumar said that the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower, "giving a new thrust to time-tested friendship".

"EAM @DrSJaishankar held talks with @FMBhutan Dr. The two Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower," he said in a tweet.

The in on Thursday said that the visit reflects the importance attaches to its relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour.

has been a close ally of and bilateral ties between the two are on an upswing in the last few years.

was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first overseas visit after assuming charge in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)