Three of family drown near Pune

Three members of a family, including a minor, drowned in the of a dam near Talegaon in the district during a on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Three other members of the family were rescued by a team of the (NDRF), which was holding a training session nearby.

The deceased were identified as Prashil Adhav (7), (58) and Pritesh Agale (32).

said one Gaikwad family from Khed along with their relatives from had gone for a near the of near Talegaon.

"Kolse fell into the water while he walking near the dam. Some of the family members tried to save him, but fell into water," an said.

"Someone alerted the NDRF team, which was conducting a training nearby. While three were rescued, three others drowned. They were shifted to a hospital, which declared them brought dead," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)