64.45 pc polling in Punjab, amid minor clashes; Chandigarh registers nearly 64 pc

Barring stray incidents of clashes between and SAD-BJP workers, the polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab on Sunday went off peacefully, recording a voter turnout of 64.45 per cent which sealed the fate of 278 candidates.

Polling remained peaceful in the lone parliamentary constituency of Union Territory Chandigarh, where 63.57 per cent of over six lakh electors exercised their franchise to seal the fate of 36 candidates, poll officials said.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the poll percentage in Punjab was 70.89 and 73.1 pc in Chandigarh.

As many as 278 candidates, including 24 women, are in the fray in Punjab where 2.07 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes in the seventh and final phase of the

Bathinda (73.90 pc) witnessed maximum turnout while (56.35 pc) recorded lowest poll percentage. The exact percentage may change after compilation of data, officials said.

A 30-year-old man was killed by three brothers at Sarli Kalan village in district while he was on his way back home after casting vote, of Police Kuldip Singh Chahal said, however, clarifying that it was not a poll related violence.

Punjab's Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju also said the incident was the result of "old personal enmity" and a murder case has been registered against the three accused.

He, however, said, barring stray incidents of clashes, "polling remained peaceful in in the state".

The said in a firing incident in Talwandi Sabo under Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, two persons were injured, following which 27 persons were booked. But the opposition SAD alleged that shots were fired by some workers of the ruling

charged with "misusing" to "intimidate" Akali supporters. She is seeking re-election from Bathinda for the third time.

Besides, skirmishes took place at Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Moga, Ludhiana, and between and SAD-BJP workers.

Three persons were booked for posting videos or photographs while voting in Gurdaspur, and Rupnagar, the Punjab's said.

A factory in Dera Bassi was sealed for not observing holiday on the polling day, he said.

Initially, there were some reports of technical glitches in EVMs at several places including Ludhiana, and However, Raju said there was no disruption in polling process.

The voters who exercised their franchise included elders, women, youth and a groom in

A Congress polling agent died of cardiac arrest in Nawanshahr.

minister Amarinder Singh, his wife along with his other family members exercised their franchise at Patiala while former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and their two daughters cast their votes in Bathinda parliamentary constituency.

Kaur's daughter was among the 3.94 lakh first time voters.

Among the celebrities, exercised his franchise in and cast her vote in Fatehgarh Sahib.

From the Chandigarh seat, BJP candidate is seeking re-election against Congress candidate

Prominent faces among candidates who are in fray in Punjab included Sukhbir Badal, Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur, and Bollywood

Sukhbir entered fray from Ferozepur, while BJP candidate Puri is contesting from seat.

BJP's is making his electoral debut from constituency against the state Congress chief and sitting while AAP's Bhagwant Mann is seeking re-election from seat.

The fate of nine sitting MLAs and 10 sitting MPs from various parties was also sealed.

Among Congress' heavyweights, is in fray from Anandpur Sahib while Amarinders wife is contesting from Patiala seat.

On most of the 13 seats, the contest appeared to be a direct fight between the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal- alliance.

In 2014, the and the SAD had won four seats each, Congress three and the BJP two.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)