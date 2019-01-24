Three of family killed as car rams into stationary bus

Three members of a family were killed and another one seriously injured when their car rammed into a stationary bus from behind at Chandwad on Mumbai-Agra national highway on Thursday morning, police said.
The incident took place around 11 am, police said.
Mahendrakumar Samdadia (51), his wife Vandana (45), son Himanshu (19) died on the spot, while the couple's another son Hardik (20) sustained serious injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital, they said.
"The family was heading towards Nashik from Malegaon in their car. When their vehicle reached goddess Renuka temple at Chandwad, one of its tyres burst. Due to it, Mahendrakumar lost control over the car, which rammed into the stationary bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) from behind," an official of Chandwad police station said.
The Samdadia family hailed from Dindori taluka in Nashik district, police said.
Bodies of the deceased were sent to Chandwad government hospital for post-mortem and a case has been registered.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
