Three of family killed as car rams into stationary bus

Three members of a family were killed and another one seriously injured when their car rammed into a stationary bus from behind at on Mumbai- national highway on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am, police said.

Mahendrakumar Samdadia (51), his wife (45), son (19) died on the spot, while the couple's another son (20) sustained serious injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital, they said.

"The family was heading towards from Malegaon in their car. When their vehicle reached goddess at Chandwad, one of its tyres burst. Due to it, Mahendrakumar lost control over the car, which rammed into the stationary bus of the (MSRTC) from behind," an of police station said.

The Samdadia family hailed from Dindori taluka in district, police said.

Bodies of the deceased were sent to government hospital for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

