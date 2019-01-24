In HC, Maha govt defends Rs 100cr grant for Thackeray memorial, says it is well within its powers

Justifying its decision to allocate Rs 100 crore for the proposed memorial, the government Thursday told the it was within its discretion to allot land or money for a monument for a prominent person and it cannot be questioned in court.

The government made the submission before a division bench of Justice N H Patil and Justice N M Jamdar which was hearing two petitions challenging the state's decision to convert the mayor's bungalow in central into a memorial for founder

The petitions were filed by activist and NGO in April 2017 when the government had proposed to set up the memorial.

When the petitions came up for hearing Thursday, petitioners' advocates and sought to amend the pleas so as to also challenge the decision of the BJP-led government to allocate Rs 100 crore for the memorial. The decision was taken earlier this week.

Havnur argued that the amount could be used for other important issues facing the state, while Warunjikar claimed the entire was being mobilised for a private individual.

Milind Sathe, appearing for the government, opposed the petitions, saying it was the state's discretion how much land or money should be allotted for a memorial.

"Whether a person deserves a memorial or statue is up to the Such state actions cannot be questioned in a court of law," Sathe maintained.

The bench, while agreeing to this, however, said the court could question the manner in which a decision has been taken.

It allowed the petitioners to amend their pleas to challenge the Rs 100-crore allocation and directed the government and (BMC) to file their affidavits by February 12.

The court also issued a notice to a government trust, 'Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak Samiti', set up in September 2016 to carry out work for the memorial, seeking its reply on the issue.

The petitioners also raised objections to the setting up of the trust and said of its 11 members, six are private persons.

"The six permanent members include Uddhav Thackeray ( chief) and (his son) Aaditya Thackeray. If it is a government trust, how can private persons be made permanent members?" Warunjikar asked.

The petitions also challenged a recent amendment to a provision in the Municipal Corporation Act by which the civic body was permitted to lease any immovable property, owned by the BMC, to any person at a nominal rate of Re 1 per year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)