Three of family killed in road accident in Karnataka

Three of a family including two women were killed and two others injured when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tree in the early hours of Sunday at in district, police said.

"A family of five was on the way from Sripathihalli in to Kunigal when the car crashed against a tree at a turning near Huchcha Hanumegowdanapalya village. The probably failed to judge that there was a curve," Superindentent of Police told

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital, he added.

