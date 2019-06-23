Three of family killed in road accident in Karnataka

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Three of a family including two women were killed and two others injured when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tree in the early hours of Sunday at Magadi in Ramanagara district, police said.

"A family of five was on the way from Sripathihalli in Magadi to Kunigal when the car crashed against a tree at a turning near Huchcha Hanumegowdanapalya village. The driver probably failed to judge that there was a curve," Ramanagara Superindentent of Police Chetan Singh Rathor told PTI.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital, he added.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 15:30 IST

