'Tandoor' smoke kills 2 in Delhi

Two men were found allegedly suffocated to death due to smoke from a (clay oven) in the Civil Lines area here on Thursday.

The dead identified as Ranjit (45) and Chandan (25), employed as household helps at a house in Civil Lines area had gone to sleep without blowing out the clay oven, police said.

Police believe that the two died due to lack of cross ventilation in the small room.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

