Audio clip row; BJP MLA's house attacked

As the audio clip over BJP's alleged toppling game raised the political temperature in the state, party MLA Preetam Gowda's house was attacked allegedly by workers at Wednesday, police said.

The JD(S) Wednesday released the complete 80-minute audiorecording containing purported conversation between, BJP statechief B S Yeddyurappa, JD(S) MLA Naganagouda, BJP MLAs Shivanagouda Nayak and Preetam Gowda about their alleged bid to destabilise the eight-month old coalition government.

Accusing Gowda, who represents Hassan, of conspiring to topple theCongress-JD(S) government, the workers allegedly attacked his house by pelting it with stones.

A sustained He was later admitted to the hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, police said.

Angry over the attack on his house, Gowda held the JD(S) leadership responsible.

"The JD(S) rowdies attacked my house with an intention to kill me. Those people were taking the name of the chief minister," Gowda told reporters.

Raising the issue in the assembly, senior BJP member R Ashok said Gowda's residence in has been attacked with stone and his parents were manhandled.

Yeddyurappa alleged that Kumaraswamy had instigated the attack.

Members from the treasury benches hit back saying that BJP was indulging in and defending horse-trading.

Attack on Gowda's residence followed alleged comments made by the against JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and the in the audio clip.

Preetam Gowda alleged attackers said that H D Revanna (PWD Minister) and Kumaraswamy had given them the mandate to ensure that "I'm not alive and they have gone to the extent of saying my entire family will be destroyed."



He also said, he had not spoken in the alleged audio.

"I'm going to submit a memorandum to Home Secretary, DGP, and on the incident," he said adding that it was responsibility of the government to protect him.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy, in a statement, asked party workers not to protest against the MLA.

