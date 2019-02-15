Ticket collector among 3 killed after falling off local trains

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Three persons, including a ticket collector, Friday died after falling off crowded suburban trains in two separate mishaps here, the Railway Police said.

In the first incident, Arun Gaikwad, a TC with the Central Railway, fell off a local train at Umbarmali, a station on the Kalyan-Kasara section of the suburban network, and suffered serious injuries, they said.

The injured TC was rushed to the Sahapur rural hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Gaikwad was on duty and checking tickets on the train when the mishap took place, they said.

In the second mishap which took place at about 10.30 am, two commuters died after falling from a speeding suburban train near Mumbra railway station, the police said.

The duo, Maved Shaikh (20) and Mohammad Imran Shaikh (24), residents of Mumbra town in Thane district, died instantly, they said.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 20:20 IST

