Trade with Pak secondary, tea exporters say after terror

Enraged by the killings of CRPF soldiers by a based terror outfit in and Kashmir Thursday, major tea exporters said they stood by the government and business has now become secondary.

"We are not even thinking of trading with now. We stand firmly behind the government and waiting for what the government is going to do", of Tea Exporters Association (ITEA) Angshuman Kanoria said.

Gopal Poddar, one of the leading tea exporters to Pakistan, said, "We are not bothered about business now. Commerce is secondary now," he told

Tea exports to grew marginally in 2018 to 15.83 million kilograms from 14.73 million kilograms in 2017.

Following the terror attack at Pulwama that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, has withdrawn the most favoured nation (MFN) status to Pakistan.

