Kejriwal to pay tributes to slain CRPF personnel at Palam airport

will pay tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack at the where their mortal remains were brought from

"On my way to airport to pay respects to martyrs..." tweeted.

Earlier in the day, extended full support to the central government and armed forces for taking appropriate action they deemed fit in response to the terror attack.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday. (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)