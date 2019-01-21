Tiger kills, eats tigress in MP

In a rare case of cannibalism, a is suspected to have killed and eaten a tigress in the famous Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said Monday.

Some ground duty officials found a feline's skull and four limbs, one of which was partially eaten, at Mundi-Dadar in the reserve's core area in district during patrolling on Saturday, Reserve's field told PTI.

"A tiger was noticed in the area, suggesting that it may have killed the big cat, which appears to be female. Circumstantial evidence suggests that the tiger, during a territorial fight, dragged the tigress for about 700 metres," he said.

Asked about the possibility of the tiger seen around the carcass having eaten it, said cannibalism was "not uncommon" among tigers.

He, however, said scavengers also might have eaten the feline after it was killed.

The official ruled out the possibility of poaching of the striped animal in the reserve's core area.

In December 2006, an attempt was made to poach a tiger in Kanha, but it was foiled by tourists.

has six major reserves for the national animal and is often called as the 'tiger state'. Prominent among them are Bandhavgarh, Pench and tiger reserves.

