Tiger kills leopard in MP's Phen wildlife sanctuary

Press Trust of India  |  Mandla (MP) 

A seven-month-old leopard was killed by a tiger in the Phen Wildlife Sanctuary under the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh, an official said Tuesday.

KTR Field Director L Krishnamurty said a team of forest officials Monday spotted pug-marks of a tiger in the sanctuary while patrolling the area.

"The pug-marks led the team to a tiger which was seen with the carcass of a leopard. The tiger fled after spotting us, leaving the carcass behind," he said.

The marks around the spot suggested that it was the tiger who had killed the leopard in a fight, Krishnamurty said.

As per procedure, a postmortem was conducted as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he added.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 14:00 IST

